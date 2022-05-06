ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Morgan Boyes: Settling in at Livingston has been easier than expected

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOzoC_0fUr4MGY00

Livingston defender Morgan Boyes feels he is adapting well to life after Liverpool.

The 21-year-old moved to the cinch Premiership club on a permanent contract in January immediately after ending his long association with the Anfield club.

Despite being unable to make the grade at Liverpool, Boyes viewed his move to Livingston as a positive step in his career and is delighted with the way things have gone so far.

“I’ve found the transition of leaving Liverpool and coming here easier than I expected,” he said.

“I’ve slotted in straightaway. I’ve only been here a short time but I’ve been getting to grips with the way everything is here and it’s been good so far.

“I wouldn’t say there was a disappointment at leaving Liverpool but obviously I’d been there for a very long time, since I was seven years old, so it was just a case of moving on to something new. It came to the point in my career where I needed to move on and try and get senior games somewhere else.

“The main thing I wanted when I decided to come here was to get a good run of games and get first-team experience at a high level. If I can do that over the next couple of years, playing week in, week out at a high level, it then looks good on my CV.”

While Liverpool are one of the top teams on the planet at present, Livingston – currently seventh in the Premiership – are viewed as a team punching above their weight just to remain in Scotland’s top flight under the shrewd management of David Martindale.

“We go into most games as the underdog but we know ourselves that’s not true,” said Boyes ahead of Saturday’s home match against St Johnstone.

“When we go on to the pitch we know we can prove that wrong.

“In the dressing-room there’s a great atmosphere and we all stick together. The gaffer and Nicky Devlin are big on that but everyone plays a part in it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Arsenal circling possible Raheem Sterling move

Arsenal are expected to be at the front of the queue for Raheem Sterling, should the Manchester City forward become available this summer. According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is intent on boosting his attacking options when the window opens, with Sterling an ideal candidate. The 27-year-old England forward is about to enter the final year of his contract, but has yet to commence talks on his future as he concentrates on City’s title run.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola remains tight-lipped on Erling Haaland's £63m move from Borussia Dortmund this summer as he says 'I'd love to talk' but has been told by both Man City and German club to wait until the deal is 'completely done'

Pep Guardiola wanted to speak about Erling Haaland's impending arrival at Manchester City but was thwarted by legal formalities. Haaland is currently sealing a move to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund ahead of next season. The 21-year-old underwent medical tests in Brussels on Monday afternoon before confirmation of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Devlin
Person
Morgan Boyes
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to be downbeat despite Spurs draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to put a positive spin on the 1-1 draw with Tottenham which damaged his side’s Premier League title ambitions. Their first failure to win at home in the league since against Brighton in October means, although the Reds returned to the top of the table, they now require Manchester City to drop three points in their remaining four matches to stand a chance of finishing top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Burnley survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat to Aston Villa

Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat in caretaker charge of Burnley as a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa deepened the Clarets’ relegation worries. Steven Gerrard did both Everton and Leeds a big favour as his side ripped Burnley apart – Emi Buendia made the most of only his second start since February with a goal and an assist, Danny Ings haunted his former employers with a fourth goal in four against them, and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Prince of Wales reads shortest Queen’s Speech for nearly 10 years

The Queen’s Speech ran to 874 words, making it the shortest speech at a State Opening of Parliament since 2013. The text in its original form was even shorter, at 851 words, but was amended before being read by the Prince of Wales to replace all mentions of “my Government” with “Her Majesty’s Government” and “my ministers” with “Her Majesty’s ministers”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Roy Hodgson regrets relegation but not accepting Watford job

Roy Hodgson insisted he had no regrets about taking the Watford job after relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at old club Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha’s 31st-minute penalty consigned the Hornets to a 25th Premier League loss of the campaign, which sealed their fate but the writing had been on the wall after last weekend’s 2-1 reverse at home to Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jamie Brandon to join Livingston from Hearts on three-year contract

Livingston have announced the pre-contract signing of full-back Jamie Brandon from Hearts on a three-year deal. The 24-year-old has been on loan at Morton since January after injuries dented his chances of establishing him at Tynecastle. Brandon, who has been capped by Scotland Under-21s, will join up with the Lions...
SOCCER
newschain

Concern mounts for teen missing for two weeks

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old girl missing for 14 days. Madison, known as Maddie, vanished on April 26 after leaving her foster parents’ address in Southmead, Bristol, to say she was going to the shops. She has been known to use social media to meet people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy