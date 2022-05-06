ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Hodgson will not be looking for another top level managerial challenge

Roy Hodgson insisted he will not be looking for another managerial job ahead of Watford’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed when they travel to Hodgson’s former club, with the Hornets needing favourable results, a goal difference swing and wins in all of their remaining matches to remain in the top flight.

Since he took over in January following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, Watford have just two wins in 14 matches, and the 74-year-old is ready to call time on his managerial career.

“I mean, obviously, I still feel good. I still feel lively enough to do something but I wouldn’t go as far as to say I would be looking for another job at the top level of management,” Hodgson said.

“I think I’ve done my share of that now. And I think it’s only right as I did when I left Crystal Palace (to look forward) more to a quieter time in my life and a chance to spend more time in particular with my wife and son.

“But I think it would be foolish for me to sort of rule out any sort of activity in football because I don’t know what might be offered to me.

“So I’ll take every suggestion as it comes and give full consideration but it’s unlikely, as I said yesterday, that would involve full time coaching and management.”

Despite Watford’s predicament in the bottom three, Hodgson – the club’s third manager this season – has backed the club to bounce back next season.

“I mean, the club is strong. It’s a lot of very good things at this club. So I think there’s a big squad of players and you know, we haven’t perhaps even seen the best of all of them,” he said.

“Maybe there’s a lot more to come. But I would be very surprised if I don’t see what for among the front runners next season and I’m sure that the players themselves that have gone down with the club this season.

“They’re going to be very anxious to show that you know, we can do better than that and we can help the club back into the Premier League again like they’ve done before.”

