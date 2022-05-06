ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK shares mark worst week since March as economy worries grow

By Sruthi Shankar
 4 days ago
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

May 6 (Reuters) - UK stock indexes posted their biggest weekly declines in two months on Friday, hit by a recession warning from the Bank of England and disappointing results from the owner of British Airways.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) tumbled 8.3% after it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss and scaled back plans to ramp up short-haul flights at Heathrow airport. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed down 1.5% and the domestically oriented midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) fell 1.4%, resulting in weekly losses of 2.1% and 4.3%, respectively.

The Bank of England (BoE) warned on Thursday that Britain risked the double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009. read more

"The gloomy economic outlook will likely limit the BoE's ability to tighten policy aggressively," analysts at BCA Research said in a note.

The FTSE 100, however, has outperformed major stock markets so far this year as a surge in oil and metal prices, as well as weakness in sterling, boosted commodity giants and exporters.

"The FTSE 100 is exposed to all the sectors that are causing inflation concerns, and that benefits the UK equity market," said Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who expects the index to hit 8,100 by the end of the year.

"It hurts the economy because of the consumer squeeze but it benefits the FTSE 100. Now, of course, sterling has weakened and that's also helpful."

Sterling dropped below 1.23 against the dollar for the first time in nearly two years on concerns about the economic outlook as well as local elections. read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of traditional strongholds in London and suffered setbacks elsewhere in local elections, with voters punishing his government over a series of scandals. read more

Among the bright spots, insurer Beazley Plc (BEZG.L) gained 5.9% after it reported a surge in quarterly gross written premium. read more

Digital advertising group S4 Capital (SFOR.L) jumped 9.8% after delayed full-year results showed a 44% increase in 2021 gross profit. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Mark Potter

