Diamond Dogs set for home baseball vs Vandy

The Georgia Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Foley Field for an SEC series starting Friday. Game times are 6:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 2 pm ET on Saturday (SECN+) and 2 pm ET on Sunday (SECN). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

The Bulldogs (31-14, 12-9 SEC), under the direction of Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin, are ranked as high as No. 16 this week. They are 20-5 at home. The Commodores (29-14, 10-11), who are ranked as high as No. 14, are 8-5 on the road. Georgia spent the last two SEC weekends on the road, going 3-3. The Bulldogs won a series at Alabama 2-1 while dropping one to No. 20 LSU 2-1. The Bulldogs began this week with a 10-7 victory over Kennesaw State at Foley Field. The Bulldogs are batting .290 with 53 home runs, a 5.38 ERA and a .977 fielding percentage. The Commodores lost a series to red-hot No. 21 Texas A&M 2-1 in Nashville last weekend and then were blanked by No. 10 Louisville 1-0 this past Tuesday as seven Cardinals combined on a two-hitter. Vanderbilt is hitting .288 with 49 home runs, a 3.10 ERA and a .982 fielding percentage.

Last year, Georgia beat No. 1 Vanderbilt two out of three in Nashville to claim the series. Georgia owns a 123-112 edge over the Commodores as it dates to 1897. Georgia captured the 2019 series over then No. 5 Vanderbilt in Athens (2-1).

Due to injuries, Georgia has used six different SEC starting rotations and six different pitchers have started a league game. The Vanderbilt series will mark the first time in league play that the Bulldog rotation will not have a starter on a limited pitch count. Junior RHP Nolan Crisp (1-1, 4.72 ERA) has solidified the rotation, filling in for ace Jonathan Cannon and No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan after they missed multiple SEC starts earlier this year. In SEC action, Crisp is 1-2 with a 4.10 ERA in eight appearances including five starts. Cannon (8-1, 2.04 ERA), a preseason All-America selection and on the Golden Spikes Midseason Award watch list, will go on Saturday. He missed two SEC starts with a muscle strain (non-throwing injury) and then returned for the UA and LSU series on pitch counts. He tossed five perfect frames in a 3-0 win over the Crimson Tide and picked up a win over No. 20 LSU, lasting five innings and surrendering four runs on eight hits. Cannon ranks second nationally in Wins (8) and WHIP (0.72). In SEC action, Cannon is 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA. Sullivan (3-2, 5.12 ERA) will take his turn on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision last weekend in Baton Rouge when LSU claimed the series with a 4-3 walk-off.

Georgia senior RHP Jack Gowen (1-0, 1.33 ERA) ranks second in the SEC and 8th nationally with 10 saves (seven of those in league play). His save at #20 LSU was the third time he has gone three innings this year. Gowen is 10-for-10- in save chances this year while the Bulldogs are 13-for-14 overall. His 10 saves ranks tied for ninth in school history and the most since two-way star Aaron Schunk had 12 in 2019. Schunk, a second round draft pick by Colorado, is playing for Double-A Hartford (Conn.).

Bulldog graduate LF Connor Tate (.337-8-42) leads the team in batting this season and has been even better in SEC action at .355-5-16. He has a team-best 19 multi-hit games this year. Against LSU, he had four hits and three were home runs plus five RBI. His twin brother, graduate SS Cole Tate (.331-2-16), who ranks second on the team in batting, has missed the past 13 games with a stress fracture in his leg. He should return for the VU series. Cole could see time at shortstop, third base and designated hitter. He has made 99 starts in his career (80-SS; 9-2B, 6-3B; 4-DH).

Georgia sophomore 3B/1B Parks Harber (.306-9-43) makes his hits count, tallying 48 hits to go with 43 RBI this season. In Saturday’s 12-7 road win over No. 20, he hit into a double play in his first at bat and then went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs. He was 3-for-4 with an RBI against the Owls Tuesday. Georgia senior 2B Cory Acton (.271-3-23) enjoyed a fine series at LSU, batting .545 (6-for-11) with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Acton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored against KSU Tuesday. With Cole Tate out, Acton has been batting second behind graduate CF Ben Anderson (287-7-27).

Probable Pitching Matchups: UGA vs. VU G46 #11 Nolan Crisp (1-2, 4.72, RHP, RJr.) vs. TBA

G47 #12 Jonathan Cannon (8-1, 2.04, RHP, Jr.) vs. #35 Chris McElvain (5-3, 3.53, RHP, Jr.)

G48 #14 Liam Sullivan (3-2, 5.12, LHP, So.) vs. #20 Carter Holton (5-3, 4.23, LHP, Fr.)

