ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

UGA finalizes graduation plans

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqB86_0fUr31vB00
UGA graduation (David Barnes)

The final exams that began Thursday continue today at UGA, with the University of Georgia’s spring graduation set for one week from today in Sanford Stadium. Tomorrow is graduation day on the University of Georgia campus in Tifton.

From James Hataway, UGA Today…

The University of Georgia will welcome its newest alumni on May 13 as 6,054 undergraduates and 1,549 graduate students—a total of 7,603—have met requirements to participate in the university’s spring Commencement ceremonies.

The undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines, will give the address.

Bastian, who is also a UGA parent, has expanded Delta’s leading position as the world’s most reliable airline while growing its global footprint and enhancing the customer experience in the air and on the ground. During Bastian’s tenure as CEO, Delta has become the world’s most awarded airline, having been named the No. 1 airline by J.D. Power, Wall Street Journal’s top U.S. airline, the top-ranking airline in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, the most on-time global airline by FlightGlobal, the Platinum Award recipient for operational excellence by Cirium, one of TIME100′s Most Influential Companies, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work, and more.

In 2018, Fortune magazine named Bastian among “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” and in 2019, he was elected a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Most recently, Bastian was awarded the 2021 Airline Strategy Award for Executive Leadership by FlightGlobal and was named among the top 10 CEOs of 2021 in Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards as a leader who has excelled at supporting their people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karli “KB” Bryant, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in education with a major in communication sciences and disorders, is the student speaker for the undergraduate ceremony.

UGA will recognize 109 students as First Honor Graduates for maintaining a 4.0 cumulative GPA in all work attempted at UGA as well as all college-level transfer work prior to or following enrollment at the university.

An estimated 263 doctoral candidates and 1,286 master’s and specialist degree students will be eligible to walk in the graduate ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Jennifer Frum, UGA’s vice president for public service and outreach, will address the graduates and guests.

Frum became UGA’s fourth vice president for public service and outreach in 2012 and the first woman to serve in the role. She provides institutional leadership for UGA’s eight diverse public service and outreach units, which contribute in numerous ways to Georgia’s short- and long-term prosperity. The UGA Office of the Vice President for Public Service and Outreach has an estimated $753 million annual economic impact on Georgia.

In her role at UGA, Frum is responsible for training, technical assistance, continuing education and applied research programs that develop community leaders, create new small businesses, make government more efficient, provide students with real-world experiences, protect the environment and revitalize downtowns, among other benefits. She also provides leadership, along with the vice president for research, for UGA’s economic development programming, including the university’s economic development office in Atlanta.

Frum joined UGA in 1995 as a research professional in the Office of International Development and moved to the Carl Vinson Institute of Government in 2006. She served as deputy director and interim director of the Vinson Institute and interim vice president for public service and outreach before becoming vice president. She also served as interim president of Armstrong State University from June through December 2017.

The clear bag policy will be in effect for both ceremonies. Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the graduate ceremony, suggested parking areas include South Campus Deck (S11), Carlton Street Deck (S15), and the Foley Field Lot (S14). Parking for guests with disabilities is available in the Hoke Smith Annex lot (S12), which is adjacent to Stegeman Coliseum.

For the undergraduate ceremony, suggested parking areas include Hull Deck (W05), North Campus Deck (N04), South Campus Deck (S11), and the Performing Arts Center Deck (E20). Parking for guests with disabilities is available at the East Campus Deck (E04). An ADA accessible shuttle will be available from that parking area to transport guests to the stadium.

The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies will be broadcast live on the Commencement homepage. The graduate ceremony broadcast will begin at 9:25 a.m. and the undergraduate ceremony broadcast will begin at 7:25 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

UGA to end most campus COVID protocols

The University of Georgia says this is the final week for most of the protocols that have been in place throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The statement comes from Dr. Shelly Nuss, dean of the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership and co-chair of UGA’s Medical Oversight Task Force. From...
AUGUSTA, GA
WGAU

UGA’s record-setting Class of ‘22 is set to graduate

The University of Georgia Class of 2022 entered college as a record-setting group, arriving with the highest average weighted high school GPA in the school’s history. They will leave with yet another distinction: 3,047 students made a Senior Signature gift to the university, a record for the 31-year-old program.
COLLEGES
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Tifton, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Research University#Technical University#Public University#College#Delta Air Lines#J D Power#Wall Street Journal#Platinum Award#The Council On Foreign
The Veracity Report

Georgia State Income Tax Stimulus Update

We spoke with a representative from the Georgia DOR, and this is what they said. Georgia Department of Revenue Website HomepageScreenshot by The Veracity Report. Investigative reporter Kurt Dillon recently spoke with a representative from the Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the pending state income tax refund many Georgia residents have been eagerly anticipating.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
13WMAZ

Here the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 2-8

MACON, Ga. — 1. Theatre Macon puts on musical production of The Color Purple. If you could not get to downtown Macon to see the movie musical filming of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, you will soon be able to see the stage version that inspired it at Theatre Macon. Artistic Director Richard Frazier says it was kismet the theatre was able to put on the production around the same time filming was wrapping up in Macon.
MACON, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy