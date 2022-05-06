New UGA coach sets dates for basketball camps

Mike White Mike White was announced as the Georgia mens basketball head coach at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Jack Ozmer)

Dates for Georgia Basketball head coach Mike White’s summer camps have been set. The summer will feature an individual, team and elite camp sessions. Information on the camps is available at www.mikewhitebasketballcamps.com.

The individual camp will be held on June 6-9 at Stegeman Coliseum and Georgia Basketball’s practice facility. The session, which will cost $350, and is open to boys entering the third through 12th grades. The daily schedule will be from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with check-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. each morning and lunch included. The camp will feature individual skill instruction with the Georgia coaching staff, daily competitions including 5-on-5 games, daily camp awards, a camp t-shirt and an autograph session with the Bulldogs.

The team camp will be held June 11-12, with three games guaranteed per day. Teams can attend the first day only for $225 or both days for $400, which includes a camp t-shirt. All games will feature Georgia High School Association (GHSA) officials, with 8-minute quarters with a running clock.

White also will host an elite camp. Dates and details for that session will be announced at a later date.

White was named the Bulldogs’ head coach in March and arrives in Athens after averaging more than 22 wins during 11 combined seasons at Florida and Louisiana Tech. White’s teams have advanced to postseason play during nine of 10 possible campaigns and were also a consensus selection for the 2020 NCAA Tournament before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, with four NCAA Tournament bids headlined by a trip to the 2017 Elite Eight. He compiled a 101-40 record in four seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he led the Bulldogs to three conference regular-season championships.

All camps are open to any and all entrants, limited by age, gender or grade level. The University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Inc. is NOT responsible for any injuries sustained by a student participant. NCAA rules prohibit payment of camp expenses (transportation, camp, tuition, spending money, etc.) by representatives of the University of Georgia’s athletic interests. Furthermore, NCAA rules prohibit free or reduced camp admissions privileges for prospects in the 7th grade or above.

