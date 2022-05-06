ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy Friday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 4 days ago
It has been a stormy week for much of SWFL — but we’ll close things out today with mainly dry weather.

A front is beginning to approach the area out of the lower Mississippi valley — shifting our winds out of the west and southwest. This will push our sea breeze, the feature that helps to trigger and focus our summertime rainy season thunderstorms, to the east coast.

As such, outside of an isolated downpour across our deep inland areas, most spots will stay dry today. It will be hot as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. High humidity will push heat index values into the mid 90s — though a 10-15mph wind out of the WSW will help to take the edge off a bit.

The front will continue to approach the area Saturday, upping our humidity even further, and bringing scattered to widespread downpours and thunderstorms through the day. Rain will look to get going early, as in during the morning hours — and continue in rounds through the afternoon and evening. Highs will hold in the upper 80s.

The front will sweep through, and the rain will depart by Sunday, leaving us with a very nice day to close out the weekend. After a few morning showers expect mainly sunny, breezy conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity will drop significantly in the wake of the front as well, leaving us with dry, fairly comfortable weather for the first half of the upcoming work week.

Fort Myers, FL
