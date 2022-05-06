'It's wonderful': Dover residents of multiple faiths join together in prayer

DOVER — More than 80 residents from five of the city's churches gathered on the front steps of City Hall Thursday afternoon to take part in a National Day of Prayer event.

Mayor Bob Carrier proclaimed May 5, 2022 as Dover's Day of Prayer to allow the communities of faith to come together in prayer toward peace.

"I noticed the sign here that reads 'pray for our country' and it's truly heartwarming," Carrier said. "Let us pray for our world, too. That's what we need."

The Rochester American Legion Color Guard was present, before the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and pastors from Parish of the Assumption, Restoration Church, Hope Community Church, Dover Baptist Church and St. Thomas Episcopal Church led those in attendance in prayer.

Fr. Aggie Jean, pastor of Parish of the Assumption, led the group in the first prayer.

"We gathered today as a community, a community of people who come together to pray for one another, to pray for our nation and to pray for our peoples," he said in prayer. "That we can be instruments of God's healing peace by bringing people together in prayer and responding to God's love and all that we offer to one another."

The proclamation stated the day of prayer is meant to urge leaders and citizens to "re-affirm the country's spiritual heritage and the principle upon which our nation was founded."

Phyllis Woods, a parishioner of Parish of the Assumption, said she organized the event to bring National Prayer Day back to Dover after a hiatus of a few years.

"I'm proud that people in Dover will come together for peace, harmony, and goodwill," Woods said. "Today we pray for local, state and national government leaders. We pray for a spiritual awakening, for unbelievers to be saved, for all life to be valued and protected, for families and for racial reconciliation. Today is not about politics, it's about faith. In a nation and world with so much divisiveness and strife, it's important to the faith based community to look to its Christian roots of 'One nation under God.'"

Jean said having the different churches together is a joyous day.

"It's wonderful to see Dover's Christian community together like this," Jean said. "It's always good when you bring the community together in prayer. It's time for us to be praying for peace in the world, and certainly for praying for people to learn to love and respect one another. Every one of us is a child of God, created in his image."