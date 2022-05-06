ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NexGen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on...

PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Monday reported earnings of $3 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 48 cents per share. The investment firm posted revenue of $3.7...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $63,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted...
Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Anavex Life Sciences shares have dropped 56% since the beginning of the year. The...
