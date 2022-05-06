ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

SFGate
 4 days ago

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to the upper 60s. Southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Friday night will be mostly cloudy....

www.sfgate.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Rain Chance Increases Mid Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, sunny and breezy day ahead. We’ll enjoy mainly dry weather and plenty of sunshine. The wind will increase out of the northeast and lead to a high risk of rip currents. A small craft advisory remains in effect for boaters in Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday due to the strong NE winds 10 to 20 knots and choppy conditions on the bays. Tuesday night will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward. (CBS4) Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s and it will be gusty at times. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is highest on Thursday due to a low pressure system and more tropical moisture around. Late week, the winds lighten up but the temperatures rise. Highs climb to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. On Sunday highs will be near 90 degrees. Spotty storms will be possible this weekend.
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS. EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2500 feet. Snow accumulations. of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000. feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CHP says chain control is in effect on Sierra interstates

The California Highway Patrol office in Truckee said Sunday evening chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80, from Kingvale to Donner Lake Road in both directions. "Trucks are minimum," the CHP said on Twitter. Chains controls are also in effect on Interstate 50, from Meyers to Twin Bridges. The...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Spring storm delivers snow to Northern California mountains

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Spring has sprung in much of California, but winter is hanging on in parts of the Sierra Nevada, where snow fell Sunday and forecasters warned of hazardous travel conditions. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 11 p.m., predicting up...
SACRAMENTO, CA

