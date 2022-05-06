Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, sunny and breezy day ahead. We’ll enjoy mainly dry weather and plenty of sunshine. The wind will increase out of the northeast and lead to a high risk of rip currents. A small craft advisory remains in effect for boaters in Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday due to the strong NE winds 10 to 20 knots and choppy conditions on the bays. Tuesday night will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward. (CBS4) Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s and it will be gusty at times. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is highest on Thursday due to a low pressure system and more tropical moisture around. Late week, the winds lighten up but the temperatures rise. Highs climb to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. On Sunday highs will be near 90 degrees. Spotty storms will be possible this weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO