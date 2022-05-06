ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Clothes, flowers, jewelry and more: Prices are up for Mother's Day this year. Here’s why.

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Demand is up for Mother's Day flowers this year -- and so are the prices, just one of the things you'll be spending more on as you try to get something special for mom thanks to inflation.

Samantha Monday, the owner of Gardenia's Flower Shop in Metuchen, is used to Mother's Day bringing in business, but this year, she says the prices for flowers and anything else associated with the flower business are the highest she's seen in her 11 years of owning the shop.

"You can't put a price on mom, but prices are going up and you can blame inflation for some of that,” says Caleb Silver, with Investopedia. “Here in the Northeast, we're expected to spend about $265 on average for Mother's Day."

The experts watching consumer pricing say expect anything you purchase for mom to cost a little more this year.

"Well clothes are the big one -- 6.5% higher than it was a year ago,” says Silver. “If you want to get mom that nice sweater, flowers are up 5.8%. Postage, if you have to mail something to mom -- up 3.8% and jewelry up about 2.8%. So, prices mounting across the board, but she's worth it.”

The owner of Gardenia's Flower Shop says she's been trying to offset the higher costs for her customers as best she can.

The financial expert News 12 spoke with says you could consider making mom your own present if you have that gift, or cook her a nice meal, but food costs are rising too.

He also says even though everything is a little more expensive this year, you still need to celebrate mom.

