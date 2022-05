Even the teammates of Dillon Brooks believe that his Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II was over the top. The Memphis Grizzlies forward-guard was suspended for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals after his foul on Payton in the first quarter of Game 2 that resulted in the Warriors forward fracturing his left elbow and sustaining ligament and muscle damage.

