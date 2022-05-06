ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Graduation dates for area high schools

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i18uN_0fUqz6Io00

May 14

Cambridge — 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, 1401 Deerpath Drive, Cambridge.

May 15

Buckeye Trail — 3 p.m. at the football stadium, 65553 Wintergreen Road, Lore City, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, graduation will take place in the high school gymnasium.

May 20

Meadowbrook — 7 p.m. at the high school, 58615 Marietta Road, Byesville.

May 21

Shenandoah — 7 p.m. at the high school, 49346 Seneca Lake Road, Sarahsville.

May 22

Caldwell — 7 p.m. at the high school, 516 Fairground Road, Caldwell.

May 24

Barnesville — parade at 6 p.m., graduation at 7 p.m. at the stadium, 512 Park St., Barnesville.

May 28

John Glenn — 7 p.m. at the high school, 13115 John Glenn School Road, New Concord.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Graduation dates for area high schools

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Big inning lifts Muskies past Colts

NEW CONCORD — Host John Glenn used a seven-run third to take control in an MVL crossover 12-3 victory over Meadowbrook on Thursday evening. Colt Emerson hit a two-run homer to start the third-inning surge, while Colin Campbell and Aydan Thompson added run-scoring singles and Emerson capped the frame by doubling home two runs for a 7-2 lead.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

OVAC Track Championships are in the Books

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – For the boy 4 by 200 meter relay, Cambridge won in about 1:30. In the 1600 meter, Oak Glen’s Hannah Kilner was the 4A winner by a time of 5 minutes and 40 seconds. Steubenville’s Brenton Jones won the 400 meter dash by just less than 50 seconds and the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, OH
Education
City
Cambridge, OH
City
New Concord, OH
City
Caldwell, OH
City
Lore City, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Sarahsville, OH
City
Byesville, OH
City
Barnesville, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

Athletes shine at Special Olympics event in Caldwell

Friends, family, and classmates gathered at the Noble County Fairgrounds last week for a Special Olympics event. Student-athletes from Caldwell and Shenandoah schools participated in a variety of events.  Janae Norman is an Intervention Specialist with the Caldwell Exempted Village School District and the local coordinator for Special Olympics. Norman said in addition to...
CALDWELL, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Slip repair and bridge repair forces closure of County Road 33

County Road 33 closed Eighth St. Road (CR 33) is closed between Window Road (Township Road 834) and Plum Road (Township Road 384) due to a road slip, according to the Guernsey County Highway Department. At this time, it will remain closed indefinitely. The department also said Tuscarawas Road (Wheeling Township Road 383) will be closed between Eighth...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Times-Reporter

Crimzen Christmas gearing up for run at Miss Ohio

Education: Newcomerstown High graduate 2021; Buckeye Career Center graduate 2021, Graphic Arts Program; Currently attending the University of Akron to obtain a bachelor’s degree in speech-language, pathology and audiology with plans to become a doctor of audiology. Queen: Crimzen is the current Miss Cuyahoga Valley 2022, and will be...
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
668
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy