The Barton Baseball Cougars went into their weekend series with the Colby Trojans needing two wins to clinch the regular season Jayhawk West regular season championship. They took care of that with a home sweep of the Trojans on Friday. Saturday they traveled to Colby to wrap up the series and split the double header to end the season with a record of 35-19 and a 24-8 conference mark.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO