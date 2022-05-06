ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU's Borrell to call meeting next week should deal on Russian oil embargo fail

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
FLORENCE (Reuters) - A meeting of European Union foreign ministers will be held next week should countries from the bloc fail to reach an agreement over an oil embargo against Russia by the weekend, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

The European Commission is proposing changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant states, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Borrell reiterated he had faith in reaching “a solution that is shared, as not all countries are in the same situation” and that a deal had to be found quickly, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Florence.

