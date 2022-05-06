ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine officials: Azovstal plant evacuation operation underway

By Darryl Coote, Danielle Haynes
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 6 (UPI) -- The operation to evacuate civilians trapped by war at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was underway early Friday as Russian forces attempt to capture the besieged Ukrainian city ahead of an important military commemoration anniversary next week, officials said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced in a statement on Telegram that "the next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal" had begun.

"Ukraine will continue to do everything to save all civilians and the military," he said in an earlier statement that 500 civilians had been evacuated from the plant.

For days, officials have been trying to evacuate the plant where civilians and Ukrainian fighters have sought refuge as Russia bombarded the city.

Early Friday, Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that Azovstal for a second straight day has been the target of a Russian ground assault. Kremlin officials have said they are only attempting to seal off the facility.

"The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine," Britain said, referring to the day that commemorates Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, accused Russia of torturing Ukrainians in Mariupol through starvation by blocking them from evacuating for weeks. He made the comments during a virtual event hosted by Chatham House, a policy institute, CNN reported.

Zelensky said Russian forces had prevented groups from bringing humanitarian aid to the city, including water, food and other necessary supplies. He called the treatment "inhuman."

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres traveled to Europe, where he secured a deal from Russia for the International Committee of the Red Cross to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and its steel plant.

The U.N. head told a Security Council meeting on Thursday that 169 civilians had been safely evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday, including 101 from Azovstal. On Wednesday, 320 civilians were evacuated from the city and surrounding area, he said, with a third evacuation underway as he spoke to the meeting.

The ICRC confirmed in a statement that more than 300 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday and "several dozen" from the plant the day earlier.

Gregory Brissonneau, a ICRC member who led the evacuation from the plant, said some had been there for two months without seeing the sky.

"They did not know what was happening outside," he said in a statement. "They were under shock; they were asking if we are going to be able to also release the other civilians stuck in Azovstal plant and some were asking for medical care as well."

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelensky confirmed Russia's assault on the plant and that civilians are still there.

"Civilians still need to be taken out -- women, children," he said. "Many children who are still there. Just imagine this hell! And there are children! More than two months of constant shelling, bombing, constant death nearby."

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

