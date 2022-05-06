Woman hospitalized after shooting near Scio St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Scio Street late Thursday night.

Officials say responding officers were at Rochester General Hospital on an unrelated call, when a crime victim arrived at the emergency room. The gunshot victim was identified as a 24-year-old female.

Authorities say the woman was shot at least once in the lower body and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Scio Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

