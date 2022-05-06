ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Woman hospitalized after shooting near Scio St. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMBSq_0fUqvy0v00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Scio Street late Thursday night.

Officials say responding officers were at Rochester General Hospital on an unrelated call, when a crime victim arrived at the emergency room. The gunshot victim was identified as a 24-year-old female.

Authorities say the woman was shot at least once in the lower body and treated for non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Scio Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Scio St#Scio Street Check#Rochesterfirst
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
WEHT/WTVW

CORONER: Vicky White dead after pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms with Eyewitness News that 56-year-old Vicky White has died. He tells us she died shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening. Alabama officials said U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Decatur Police: 3 people hurt after shooting, 2 in custody

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after a shooting happened on South Oakland Avenue early Friday morning. Decatur Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Lock Stock & Barrel at around 1:35 a.m. in response to a report of numerous shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell […]
DECATUR, IL
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy