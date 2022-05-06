ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick man sentenced to 50 years after victim struck with rock and dumped in W.Va.

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

A Frederick, Md., man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with a 2019 dispute in the city that resulted in the victim being beaten with a rock and his body dumped in a field in West Virginia.

Ryan David Bretzfelder 46, was sentenced for the murder of Devon Jamel Wallace by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher on Monday. It came after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of Wallace, 24, of Alexandria, Va., according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Martz-Fisher sentenced Bretzfelder to life in prison, but suspended all but 50 years of term.

The sentence was spelled out in a binding plea agreement that was agreed to by the state, defense and Martz-Fisher, the state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Also under the agreement, Bretzfelder will be required to abide by five years probation following his release from prison.

There are a number of requirements for the probation, including that Bretzfelder is prohibited from having any contact with the victims' family members after he is released and that he submit to electronic monitoring, according to the release.

On the morning of May 2, 2019, deputies with the Jefferson County (W.Va.) Sheriff’s Department found Wallace's body in a field near the 4300 block of Summit Point Road west of Charles Town, W.Va.

The site is about a half-mile from South Jefferson Elementary School.

After making a positive identification of Wallace, police discovered he used a cellphone messaging application through a WiFi connection registered to Bretzfelder's address on Wilcox Court in the north end of Frederick.

The investigation also revealed that a female named Samantha Guthrie was in a relationship with Wallace, and on the evening of May 1, the two, along with Guthrie’s toddler, went to visit Bretzfelder, a friend of Guthries, according to the release.

That evening at Bretzfelder's house, Guthrie and Wallace began arguing and it turned physical.

Bretzfelder admitted to police that “he snapped” and beat Wallace with a BBQ grill brush and his fists.

He then struck Wallace multiple times in the head with a large rock from the backyard. An autopsy concluded that Wallace died of multiple skull fractures.

Later that night, Bretzfelder and Guthrie traveled to Jefferson County to dump Wallace’s body.

Guthrie previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

