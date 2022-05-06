Malvern Bank House of the Week: Once a 19th-Century Tenant House, Now a New Luxury Home in West Chester

INVESTOR ALERT - This home is available as well as the neighboring home 2343 Burnite Mill Road (DEKT2006620). Both have been investment properties for the current owner. This home has been well maintained by loving owners. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet, composite wood flooring in the Kitchen & Dining Room, 12 ply vapor guard in crawl space, large new deck on the back of the home and more. Very large Living Room w/ built-in bookcase/entertainment center. Large Kitchen with stainless sink, all appliances, lots of cabinets and counter seating area and very large and spacious Dining Room with new flooring. Laundry Room/Mudroom with it's own access door and more cabinets. Generous sized Master Bedroom with 2 closets and Master Bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full size bathroom. The roof is metal and should last our lifetime or more. There is a shed for storage . This home shares a septic and well with the home next door. There is an agreement of understanding that all costs of maintaining are shared by both parties. Well is fairly new. Septic and well have been inspected. NO HOA! This home rented for $850- and Burnite Mill Road rented for $1025-.

FELTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO