ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Once a 19th-Century Tenant House, Now a New Luxury Home in West Chester

By Mark Hostutler
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A picturesque colonial on 1.9 beautiful acres with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This 19th-century tenant house has been transformed into a luxury home that boasts 21st-century construction technology and systems, as well as finishes. ....

vista.today

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

1532 Spider Web Road - Felton DE - EXCELLENT PRICE $195,000-

INVESTOR ALERT - This home is available as well as the neighboring home 2343 Burnite Mill Road (DEKT2006620). Both have been investment properties for the current owner. This home has been well maintained by loving owners. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet, composite wood flooring in the Kitchen & Dining Room, 12 ply vapor guard in crawl space, large new deck on the back of the home and more. Very large Living Room w/ built-in bookcase/entertainment center. Large Kitchen with stainless sink, all appliances, lots of cabinets and counter seating area and very large and spacious Dining Room with new flooring. Laundry Room/Mudroom with it's own access door and more cabinets. Generous sized Master Bedroom with 2 closets and Master Bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full size bathroom. The roof is metal and should last our lifetime or more. There is a shed for storage . This home shares a septic and well with the home next door. There is an agreement of understanding that all costs of maintaining are shared by both parties. Well is fairly new. Septic and well have been inspected. NO HOA! This home rented for $850- and Burnite Mill Road rented for $1025-.
FELTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester, PA
Real Estate
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Home, PA
City
Malvern, PA
West Chester, PA
Business
Malvern, PA
Real Estate
City
West Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

Phoenixville Auctioning Off Former Civic Center

The former Civic Center at 123 Main Street in Phoenixville is being sold by the borough in an online-only auction that concludes June 2 at 11 AM. The borough built a new, larger facility with expanded resources for the community, therefore the circa-1908 building is no longer needed for public use. Reportedly, it was at one point an armory that was renovated for its current uses.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Lamb McErlane Cuts Ribbon on New Location in Oxford

Lamb McErlane recently marked the grand opening of its newest location at 208 East Locust Street in Oxford with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Board members of both the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce and the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce took part in the celebration. Lamb McErlane, a premier regional...
OXFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Single-Family Home Catches On Fire In Ridley Park

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A home caught on fire in Ridley Park on Sunday night. Video from the Citizen App shows smoke pouring out of the windows, on Bonsall Road, just off Chester Pike. Firefighters worked to douse the flames just after 10 p.m. No word if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured. No word yet on the cause.
RIDLEY PARK, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy