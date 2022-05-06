ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights Traffic Crash Occurs on I-80

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic crash involving two vehicles occurred on a Citrus Heights highway on May 4, resulting in a minor injury. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 8:24 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of the scales. The collision involved a Honda Accord and a Tesla,...

