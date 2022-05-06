ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clinton County through 630 AM EDT At 524 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Johns, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Johns... Elsie... Eureka Ovid MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 153, the White Mountains. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM Wednesday. * 20 FT WINDS...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Mid day until mid evening today, late morning until mid evening Wednesday, then from mid morning until mid evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 12 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 235. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 8 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY .Upper low over California will progress eastward on Wednesday, with southwest flow aloft ahead of the system generating a lee surface trough over portions of Colorado and New Mexico. Winds will increase during the afternoon hours with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Dry air and above normal temperatures will allow RH to fall to single digits across much of southwest and south-central New Mexico. Near-record low fuel moisture readings will make the risk of new fire starts high. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south-central New Mexico including fire weather zones 110 through 113. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, like Highway 64 and 87 from Raton to Clayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and smoke will drop the visibility below 1 mile at times in dust-prone locations, and immediately to the northeast of wildfires.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 211, 213, 238 THROUGH 240, 242 THROUGH 245, AND 248 THROUGH 251...THE NORTHEAST PLAINS, NORTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, AND NORTH AND MIDDLE PARKS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211, 213, 238, 239, 240, 242, 243, 244, 245, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Fire Weather Watch from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY .Upper low over California will progress eastward on Wednesday, with southwest flow aloft ahead of the system generating a lee surface trough over portions of Colorado and New Mexico. Winds will increase during the afternoon hours with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Dry air and above normal temperatures will allow RH to fall to single digits across much of southwest and south-central New Mexico. Near-record low fuel moisture readings will make the risk of new fire starts high. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south-central New Mexico including fire weather zones 110 through 113. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 2:39 PM and 3:23 AM. BOWLEYS QUARTERS MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None 10/03 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 PM 3.2 1.5 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.7 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None : BALTIMORE FT MCHENRY MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 AM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 PM 3.2 1.5 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 AM 3.3 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 PM 3.0 1.3 1.7 0.5 Minor
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees expected. Coldest temperatures are expected across the Cache Valley. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Eastern Box Elder County. * WHEN...Through 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

