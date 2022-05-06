ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'The Sixth Borough:' Vanilla Ice reflects on Florida's growing population of New Yorkers

By Gary Detman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vanilla Ice...

Comments / 57

teddy
4d ago

That’s why our rents and the price of housing keeps going up whereby many of us can no longer afford to live in a decent neighborhood, but no one cares about everyday people, only about making more money.

Marsha Rayle
3d ago

April is over it is time for the people from cold states to go home. They don't know how to drive. Everything has gone sky high I don't understand how they can afford the rent or mortgage payments . I am one Floridian who is sick of it.

Broom Pilot
3d ago

Do not remind us. We are fully aware of the growing population of New Yorkers. Oh and we do not have boroughs and don't need them.

