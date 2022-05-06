ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US shared intelligence before Ukraine sank Russian warship, says official

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2266cs_0fUqtJKu00
World News

The US has said it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military.

But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Friday that the US “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva”, although he acknowledged that the US and allies routinely share intelligence with Ukraine.

“We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out,” he added.

We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intent to target the ship

“We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intent to target the ship.”

An American official said on Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.

But given Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the US has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships, said the official.

The Biden administration has ramped up intelligence-sharing with Ukraine alongside the shipment of arms and missiles to help it repel Russia’s invasion.

The disclosure of US support in the Moskva strike comes as the White House is under pressure from Republicans to do more to support Ukraine’s resistance and as polls suggest Americans question whether President Joe Biden is being tough enough on Russia.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Mr Kirby said “the intelligence that we provide to Ukraine is legal. It’s lawful, it’s legitimate, and it’s limited”.

He acknowledged that the US is always concerned about the potential for escalation in the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

As its offensive has largely stalled, Russia has issued increasingly menacing warnings to the US and its Nato allies that it may attempt to strike arms shipments that are bolstering Ukraine’s defences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTFNL_0fUqtJKu00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February, the White House has tried to balance supporting Ukraine, a democratic ally, against not doing anything that would seem to provoke a direct war between Mr Putin and the US and Nato allies.

As the war has gone on, the White House has ramped up its military and intelligence support, removing some time and geographic limits on what it will tell Ukraine about potential Russian targets.

The official who spoke on Thursday said the US was not aware that Ukraine planned to strike the Moskva until after it conducted the operation.

NBC News first reported on the American role in the sinking of the ship.

Speaking earlier on Thursday after a New York Times report about the US role in supporting Ukraine’s killing of Russian generals, Mr Kirby said American agencies “do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military”.

“Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intel that they themselves are gathering and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to conquer the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations. As Monday’s Russian national holiday commemorating the former Soviet...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Warship#Pentagon#Russian#Ukrainians#Black Sea Fleet#The White House#Republicans#Americans
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy