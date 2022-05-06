ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Storms, high winds down trees, power lines across metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — A line of strong storms moved through parts of Georgia Friday, and gusty winds downed trees and power lines across metro Atlanta.

One tree fell on a man in downtown Atlanta. His condition and identity have not been released.

The majority of north Georgia was initially on a level 3 risk for severe storms and potential tornadoes, but drier air that moved in was able to break the system apart.

Parts of the far northeast corner of Georgia are still under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:35 p.m.

A tree fell on a man in downtown Atlanta, injuring him.

4:29 p.m.

The tornado watch has been canceled for several northeast Georgia counties as storms quickly move east.

4:27 p.m.

Around 14,000 people are currently without power across the state.

3:39 p.m.

Upson County has been dropped from the tornado watch area.

3:34 p.m.

Georgia Power is reporting nearly 2,000 people without power in the Hickory Flat area.

3:18 p.m.

GreyStone Power is reporting more than 2,500 power outages in metro Atlanta, mostly in Fulton County.

2:48 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz says a wind advisory has been issued for most of North Georgia:

2:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lumpkin, Union, White and Towns counties until 2:45 p.m.

2:14 p.m.

Strong winds have toppled a tree onto an apartment complex on Dalvigney Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxlBM_0fUqsr0t00
Tree on apartment complex

1:41 p.m.

A second tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeast Georgia including Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, Towns and Union counties until 8 p.m.

1:28 p.m.

12:57 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area including Upson, Houston and Monroe counties until 7 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

Storms earlier Friday downed multiple trees in East Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGDaJ_0fUqsr0t00
Tree down on Alston Road

12:42 p.m.

The level 3 risk for severe storms has shifted slightly this afternoon but the threat remains the same for most of metro Atlanta.

11:30 a.m.

Scattered showers are forming in west Georgia ahead of storms starting around noon.

Late Friday afternoon and into the evening, dry air and sunshine should return.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday:

  • Line of storms to move in around midday
  • Moderate risk for tornadoes, but not zero
  • Possible damaging wind and hail
  • Drier, stable air to move in behind storms

