Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. “Jill has been a fixture in the southern part of the county for the past two decades, and she knows the Spring Hill area well,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She has proven herself as a leader in our district, and I know she is more than ready to take on the challenges of opening a new elementary school.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO