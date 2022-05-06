ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Bank House of the Week: A Bensalem Lesson in ‘Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover’

Image via Realtor.com.

From the curbside, 1121 Park Avenue, Bensalem, looks like a cute little cottage, perhaps something seen on a side street in a Jersey Shore or Cape Cod resort town.

But closer inspection — possible from just taking a few sidesteps into the driveway — reveals a huge footprint of a home, thanks to a 2017 renovation. The work has resulted in a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, three-car garage, salt-water-swimming-pool-in-the-yard opportunity.

The additions, however, haven’t resulted in a stuffy, unwelcoming space, which is evident from a look at the living room.

That sense of upscale but comfortable extends to the master bedroom.

The main home is augmented by an in-law suite, to which just as much attention has been paid to blend amenities with practicality, without sacrificing aesthetics.

The houseful of people this home accommodates will need some space to recreate, and the plot offers plenty of that. The deck is an ideal summer-entertainment spot; the yard can handle numerous kids’ activities; and the salt-water pool will be a joy to everybody.

The current owners of 1121 Park Avenue, Bensalem, are asking $889,900 for this big gift in a seemingly small box.

More information on it is at Realtor.com.

Other unique Bucks County real estate possibilities can be scanned in the archives of the Meridian Bank House of the Week feature at BUCKSCO.Today.

