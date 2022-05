Nebraska All-Big Ten women's golfer Kirsten Baete opened play at the NCAA Stanford Regional with a 75 on Monday in California. The fifth-year senior from Beatrice, Neb., opened the round with a birdie on the 501-yard, par-5 first hole. After a bogey on No. 2, she converted six straight pars before a bogey on No. 9 sent her to the back nine at one-over par 36. After a par on No. 10, she took another bogey on No. 11 before a double-bogey on No. 12. She closed the round with six consecutive pars to finish at 75 (+4) on the 6,267-yard, par-71 layout of the Stanford Golf Course.

