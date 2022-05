The Saints only took one wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft, but Chris Olave won’t be the only welcome addition to the passing game this year. Michael Thomas missed all of last year with an ankle injury, but is on track to return and head coach Dennis Allen said on The Rich Eisen Show that “it’s almost like we had two first-round draft choices” at the position as a result. Allen said the teaming is aiming to have both wideouts in the lineup for Week 1.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO