Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff soccer learns district finals pairing

By KNEP TV
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff boys and girls soccer teams now one win away from trips to the Class B State Tournament. Both teams set for district finals action on Saturday morning. Scottsbluff boys will be at home taking on Norris for the District B-4 title. Norris comes...

News Channel Nebraska

Jim Pillen makes final push in Norfolk before Tuesday's election

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Jim Pillen is making his rounds across the state of Nebraska on Monday to try and persuade voters before Tuesday's primary election. Pillen was joined by Gov. Pete Ricketts, former U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne, the Nebraska Farm Bureau's Mark McHargue, and Pillen's running mate - former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Incident investigation in Neligh Sunday

NELIGH, Neb. -- Highway 275 was closed Sunday afternoon from the junction with Highway 14 to Clearwater for an investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol released an update to the incident Sunday evening. NCN reached out to both the Antelope County Sheriff's Office and the NSP. The Antelope County Sheriff's Office...
NELIGH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in Kearney opens Monday

KEARNEY, NE — Tennis players in the Kearney area now have a new facility to use. The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is opening the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on Monday. The tennis center spans 62,000 square feet, features six indoor courts, offers a mezzanine viewing area and houses the Park and Recreation Department offices. The facility is open to the public and will also serve as the home of the UNK Women’s Tennis team. The tennis center will have a small pro shop, racquet stringing serve and racquet rental service.
KEARNEY, NE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska hoops gets PWO commitment from in-state PG

Cale Jacobsen has decided to stay in the state of Nebraska to play college basketball. He revealed that he is committing to Nebraska in a social media post on Saturday. Jacobsen received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, Omaha, and UMKC. He attends Ashland-Greenland High School in Ashland, Nebraska. Jacobsen is a 6-foot-4, 185 pound PG from the class of 2022 that isn’t rated yet per Rivals.
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State College throwers do well again

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. -- May 7, 2022 -- Chadron State College's outstanding hammer throwers were hoping to add a few more feet and inches to their best marks at the Air Force Academy Twilight Open Meet on Friday. That didn't happen, but both continued to throw well while placing second and third in the competition.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scotty Gottula, 66, of Elk Creek

Monty "Scotty" Gottula, 66, of Elk Creek, passed away May 7, 2022. He was born to Raymond "Coach" and Viola (Elenga) Gottula on September 17, 1955. He graduated from Elk Creek High School with the Class of 1974. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022...
ELK CREEK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

West Nebraska All-Star Football & Volleyball Team Announced

SCOTTSBLUFF — The players for the East and West teams for the West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball Games have been announced. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the 2022 All-Star coaching staff to participate. The 2022 West Nebraska All-Star games will be played on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Scottsbluff.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Minnie (Parks) Binder, 91, of Table Rock

Minnie Louise (Weiz) was born May 28, 1930 in Pawnee City to Daniel Robert and Louise Wilhemina (Rinne) Parks. She was the youngest of seven children living on a farm in Violet, Nebraska. Minnie enjoyed early life in the country spending time with her German shepherd, Handy and pony, Ruby. They were close friends since her brothers and sisters were much older. Minnie attended three different rural schools in grades 1-8. She and Ruby often drove cattle to the pasture on the way to school. When she was eight years old, the family moved to a farm south of Pawnee City into a larger house with a cistern pump indoors and Delco electricity. Her father’s Aunt Rose lived with them. Both her Aunt Rose and mother had hearing loss, so at an early age Minnie learned to value communication. She had the joy of babysitting and spending time with many nieces and nephews, and later great nieces and nephews.
PAWNEE CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pillen makes last-minute stop in Hastings, pushes for God in public schools

HASTINGS, NE — Jim Pillen is campaigning up until the last minute. The Republican candidate for governor flew in to six communities on Monday including an afternoon stop in Hastings. The event featured a prominent group of speakers with talking points lighter on policy and heavier on character and values.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Golfers Third at Cozad

COZAD - The Sidney Red Raider Golf team shot their way to a third-place finish at the Cozad Invitational at Cozad Country Club on Monday. Led by John Beier’s nineth place finish with an 82, Sidney’s 343 team total edged out host Cozad’s 345 for third place. Ogallala won the tournament with 320, followed by North Platte St. Pats with 331.
COZAD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: WNCC baseball ends season in first-round against Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. – Reigning Region IX baseball champions Western Nebraska Community College ended their season after falling to Trinidad State College in high scoring contests in the first-round of the Region IX tournament in Trinidad, Colorado. The Cougars dropped both games on Friday of the best-of-3 series to the...
TRINIDAD, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice wins district final, heading to state looking to defend title

ASHLAND - Beatrice will have the chance to both repeat and defend their Class B state title. Beatrice knocked off Platte Valley 6-1 in the B-6 district final on Saturday afternoon thanks to a stellar day from Tucker Timmerman on the mound. Timmerman went 6.1 innings allowing just two hits and one unearned run, while also striking out 10.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne State selects 46 students for Rural Health Opportunities Program

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State announced Monday that 46 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for Fall 2022. Established in 1989, RHOP is a cooperative program between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) to meet the health care needs of rural communities, which make up a majority of Nebraska.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Baete Opens Regional Play at Stanford

Nebraska All-Big Ten women's golfer Kirsten Baete opened play at the NCAA Stanford Regional with a 75 on Monday in California. The fifth-year senior from Beatrice, Neb., opened the round with a birdie on the 501-yard, par-5 first hole. After a bogey on No. 2, she converted six straight pars before a bogey on No. 9 sent her to the back nine at one-over par 36. After a par on No. 10, she took another bogey on No. 11 before a double-bogey on No. 12. She closed the round with six consecutive pars to finish at 75 (+4) on the 6,267-yard, par-71 layout of the Stanford Golf Course.
BEATRICE, NE

