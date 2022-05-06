Scottsbluff soccer learns district finals pairing

Minnie Louise (Weiz) was born May 28, 1930 in Pawnee City to Daniel Robert and Louise Wilhemina (Rinne) Parks. She was the youngest of seven children living on a farm in Violet, Nebraska. Minnie enjoyed early life in the country spending time with her German shepherd, Handy and pony, Ruby. They were close friends since her brothers and sisters were much older. Minnie attended three different rural schools in grades 1-8. She and Ruby often drove cattle to the pasture on the way to school. When she was eight years old, the family moved to a farm south of Pawnee City into a larger house with a cistern pump indoors and Delco electricity. Her father’s Aunt Rose lived with them. Both her Aunt Rose and mother had hearing loss, so at an early age Minnie learned to value communication. She had the joy of babysitting and spending time with many nieces and nephews, and later great nieces and nephews.

