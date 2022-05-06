ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Threat of severe weather delays start of S.C. Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-year-old student becomes one of the few female Eagle Scouts in U.S. history. ‘Generally a last resort’: Medicare agreement with The Citadel Salisbury terminated....

www.wbtv.com

FOX8 News

1 dead after incident at Greensboro Procter and Gamble facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died during a workplace accident at the Procter and Gamble facility in Greensboro on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. FOX8 is told the incident happened at the Browns Summit facility around 11:30 a.m. during the course of the regular workday. The cause of the incident […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

High school student drowns in North Carolina lake

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said. The Hickory Daily Record reports Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. Smith and […]
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Crews recover body of 13-year-old girl after drowning in the Great Pee Dee River

CHERAW, S.C. — Officials are investigating after a drowning in the Great Pee Dee River in Cheraw Wednesday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl has died. Investigators said two 13-year-old girls went swimming in the river near Laney Landing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Both girls slipped and fell into the water. When one girl got out, she attempted to help the other, but the other girl did not resurface.
CHERAW, SC
WMBF

Dog attacked by bear in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small dog in Pickens County is recovering after it was attacked along Pumpkintown Highway. The dog’s owner says it was the scariest thing she witnessed her miniature schnauzer, whom she named Snuggie, endured. It happened Monday night, Allyson Mauney says she went...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: No medical marijuana for SC, NC man guilty in Jan. 6, fatal I-485 crash and more

Both North and South Carolina lack medical marijuana after the southern state's legislature killed a bill seven years in the making.(Jeff W/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning readers! It is Thursday, May 5, and as the fifth of the month aligns with the fifth month of the year, today's Roundup focuses on matching. South Carolina will not match the 37 states that have legalizedmarijuana for medical use after the state's legislators voted on the matter. We'll also discuss the newguilty pleamatching a North Carolinaresident to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9

A new chophouse and seafood restaurant called Drift will open May 9th on Lake Wylie, just 30 minutes southwest of Charlotte. Why it matters: Waterfront restaurants are scarce in the Charlotte area, and who doesn’t love a good dinner with a view. From the same team behind The Pump House on the Catawba River, Drift […] The post 2-story waterfront restaurant in Lake Wylie opening May 9 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

