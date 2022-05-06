ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

People in a town in New York's Adirondack Mountains are divided over abortion

By Emily Russell
NPR
 4 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court's...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Grassroots abortion-rights groups are preparing for a post-Roe V. Wade world

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the executive director of Avow, Aimee Arrambide, about how Avow and other grassroots abortion-rights organizations are preparing for a post-Roe world. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What does access to abortion look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court? That's a question many...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Adirondack Mountains#Roe V Wade#Audio#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy