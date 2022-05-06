ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 2:39 PM and 3:23 AM. BOWLEYS QUARTERS MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None 10/03 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 PM 3.2 1.5 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.7 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None : BALTIMORE FT MCHENRY MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 AM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 PM 3.2 1.5 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 AM 3.3 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 PM 3.0 1.3 1.7 0.5 Minor
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach, primarily along the Atlantic coast from Cape Henry to False Cape State Park. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now rising out of the 30s and will continue to rise through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 7 AM.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 214, 216, AND 241...SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, AND EASTERN DOUGLAS AND WESTERN ELBERT COUNTIES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Moses Lake, Rockford, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Creston, Stratford, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning and again from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Moses Lake, Rockford, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Creston, Stratford, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning and again from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are beginning to rise amidst full sunshine this morning and the risk for frost formation is diminishing. The frost advisory will expire on time at 8 AM EDT this morning.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 4:18 PM and 5:00 AM. ALEXANDRIA VA Test location - MLLW Minor 4.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 4.8 4.8 2.0 1.0 None 10/04 PM 5.3 5.3 2.5 1.0 Minor 11/05 AM 5.4 5.4 2.6 1.0 Minor 11/05 PM 5.4 5.4 2.6 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 5.5 5.5 2.6 1.0 Minor 12/06 PM 5.3 5.3 2.5 1.0 Minor
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING (11 AM TO 9 PM MDT) WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory on Wednesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of northern Arizona along and north of the Mogollon Rim. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening (11 AM to 9 PM MDT). For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible across northeastern Arizona, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

