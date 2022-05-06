Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO