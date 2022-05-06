ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Wind Advisory will expire at 7 AM EDT this morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now rising out of the 30s and will continue to rise through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 7 AM.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Maryland Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Accomack County, primarily Assateague and Chincoteague Islands. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 4.1 1.6 2.0 11 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.9 1.4 2.0 11 NONE 11/05 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 9-10 MINOR 11/05 PM 3.7 1.2 1.6 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 2.9 0.4 0.6 5-6 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.6 3.1 6 MODERATE 10/04 PM 5.2 2.3 2.8 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.0 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 4.8 1.9 2.1 5 NONE 12/06 AM 4.0 1.1 1.5 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.3 1.4 1.4 3-4 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.8 3.4 6 MAJOR 10/05 PM 5.4 2.7 3.3 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6-7 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.4 2.0 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 5.6 2.8 3.3 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3-4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.7 2.0 2.9 10 MINOR 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10-11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 1 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 1 NONE 12/05 AM 4.3 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 1 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the cold prone areas of these zones. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are beginning to rise amidst full sunshine this morning and the risk for frost formation is diminishing. The frost advisory will expire on time at 8 AM EDT this morning.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday (11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday). * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Mid day until mid evening today, late morning until mid evening Wednesday, then from mid morning until mid evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 12 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225 226...227...228...229 AND 230 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...225...226...227 228...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226...227...228...229...230 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

