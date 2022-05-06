ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian, 87, killed in motorbike crash in Brixton

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly man who was run over and killed in south London has been named. Harry Bent, 87, from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said. The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rutland: Woman arrested after two people die in car crash

A woman has been arrested after two people died in a car crash. Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a silver Fiat Qubo and black Volkswagen Golf, on the A47 Peterborough Road in Rutland just before 16:00 BST on Monday. Leicestershire Police said the occupants of the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in collision with van

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said. Emergency services were called to the B1190 Lincoln Road, at the junction of Main Street, Doddington, at 12:12 BST on Monday. The 22-year-old biker died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Anglesey: Police probe after man dies 'coasteering'

A man has died after getting into difficulty while "coasteering". The 35-year-old, who is not from north Wales, was rescued and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after the incident near Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, at about 12:30 BST on Friday, but later died. North Wales Police said the man was a...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Fargo Man, 19, Killed In Clay County Crash

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A Fargo, North Dakota man was killed in a crash in Riverton Township late Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Highway 10 near 170th Street North. The 19-year-old driver of a Hyundai Sonata was driving along 170th and attempted to cross Highway 10. That’s when a Dodge Durango crashed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai. The drive of the Hyundai died of his injuries. His identity was not immediately released. There were three people in the Dodge, and none sustained any serious injuries.
FARGO, ND
BBC

Man arrested over murder of 26-year-old woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in West Lothian. Aimee Cannon was found seriously injured at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, at around 18:35 on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquiry is being led by Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Vitoldas Platakis killed partner following 'habit' of assaults

A man has admitted killing his partner, who was found dead on a bed with bruising on her body. Vitoldas Platakis denied murdering Valdamara Zemaitiene at their home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, but admitted her manslaughter. Speaking through a translator, he told Nottingham Crown Court her death in July "was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police start review after woman strikes boy, 12, with oar

Officers are reviewing a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute in a park in Bristol. Avon and Somerset Police was called to an altercation in Conham River Park after a woman pushed the boy, called Antwon, and injured him with a paddle. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Slough murder inquiry: Three arrested after fatal stabbing

Three boys have been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in a "targeted attack". Officers opened a murder inquiry after the 18-year-old was found hurt near shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday. He was helped by a member of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison

A man has been arrested after tennis balls filled with drugs were thrown over the wall into a prison. A man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday. Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was...
TENNIS

