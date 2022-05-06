ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Melrose

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Two people are now recovering in the hospital after shots rang out in the Melrose section of the Bronx Thursday night.

Police say multiple shots were fired on Westchester Avenue at the St. Mary Park Houses and sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 32-year-old man was stabbed in his left leg. They were both taken to Lincoln hospital, and both are expected to be OK.

Police say they are being uncooperative with the investigation.

The suspect linked to the shooting is still at large and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

