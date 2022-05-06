ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Police: East Setauket man arrested after dozens of weapons, drugs were found in his home

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police arrested an East Setauket man this week after dozens of weapons and drugs were found inside his home.

Deputy Sheriffs from the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence Bureau served an "Extreme Risk Protection Order" Wednesday on 26-year-old Robert Ludwig.

While serving the order, police discovered three “ghost” handguns, 41 high-capacity magazines, a firearm silencer, various drugs, including Fentanyl, and over $50,000 in cash.

Ludwig is charged with multiple weapons and drugs charges.

Setauket- East Setauket, NY
Crime & Safety
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
#Drugs#Police#Domestic Violence#Fentanyl
