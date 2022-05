The average price of gas has risen in New York and across Long Island.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is at $4.28, according to AAA.

For New York, the average is $4.46, which is just one cent away from the record set in March.

A gallon of regular gas on Long Island has reached a record high of $4.48, which is up by 30 cents from April.

Long Island diesel prices are also at a record high $6.39 per gallon.