Snyder County, PA

Snyder County Rail service Now Under North Shore Railroad

By WKOK Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKREAMER – There has been a change in the rail service to Kreamer in Snyder County. PennLive reports North Shore...

Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Pa. bridge closed for emergency repair work

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that the bridge carrying Route 2027 over Canoe Camp Creek in Richmond Township, Tioga County, for emergency repair work. According to PennDOT, the bridge was closed today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an inspection determined there was undermining of the abutment jacket and the original abutment. […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Downed tree closes Route 743 in Dauphin County

Route 743 in Dauphin County is closed due to a downed tree in the road, according to the Hershey Fire Department. The closure is in both directions between Colebrook and Schoolhouse roads. The fire department advises drivers to find alternative routes. As of 7 p.m., the department said wires were...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Start your engines: Plans for six county ATV trail move forward

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About a year after being first proposed, a six county multi-use trail system across Central PA is moving forward. More than 40,000 ATV’s are registered in Central Pennsylvania, which is why Doug Wagner with the Allegheny Ridge Recreation says a six county trail system would be a bonus for local riders, […]
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Lootpress

Historic Railroad Tunnels Commemorated

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two tunnels essential to development of the county’s major industries were recently memorialized by the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) and the National Coal Heitage Area Authority (NCHAA). Timbering, not coal, first put Raleigh County on the economic map in the early 1890s....
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Crews called to scene of plane crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash. Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.
WGAL

Driver killed after multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on I-81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — According to state police, emergency responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred on I-81 northbound in between exit 85A, PA-934 and Exit 89 in Union Township around noon. The crash involved a Fed-Ex tractor-trailer rollover. Update:...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash in Milton sends one to hospital

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Milton Fire Department responded to a two car crash Sunday morning just before 9 am. Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr told Eyewitness News the crash involved a vehicle belonging to the Evangelical Community Hospital. One person from the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for an evaluation of […]
MILTON, PA
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Celebrates National Infrastructure Week; Announces 2022 Planned Infrastructure Upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of National Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced today the planned investment of approximately $80 million in capital upgrades to its water and wastewater infrastructure and system operations in 2022. “Investing in infrastructure creates jobs, stimulates the local and state economies and...
ECONOMY

