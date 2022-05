Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: This is the man police are looking for after a stabbing in South Fargo. The latest on the case. An area school district is making a change to this mascot logo. Why some people don't like the rebel's mustache. And, how an officer at the West Fargo Police Department is looking forward to bonding with Thor.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO