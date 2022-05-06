ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Storm system will track across Central Virginia this weekend

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — An upper-level storm system will gradually move across the region this weekend, keeping things unsettled.

Skies will average mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we will have some off & on showers. The highest chance for rain will be late in the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Highs will range from the lower 50s in northern VA to near 70 in southeastern VA. Metro highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Showers will remain in the area Sunday, with rain chances decreasing during the afternoon. It will be quite cool with highs in the 50s.

We'll have dry and mild weather early next week, with a gradual warming trend mid and late week. A few showers or storms are possible by Thursday and Friday.

