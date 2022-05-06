ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Little Shop of Horrors: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Composer Alan Menken beams...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

This Much I Know to Be True review – Nick Cave on music, art and healing

There’s a sweet moment in this mostly music documentary about rock star Nick Cave, in which he talks about having always defined himself in the past as a musician or a performer, but now he thinks of himself increasingly as a father or a husband. He even jokes that recently he took the government’s advice to retrain during the pandemic and became a ceramicist, specialising in mock-Meissen figurines showing the devil at various stages of a melancholy life, several of which enigmatically involved sailors.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy