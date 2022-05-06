ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Weather Now: Windy Raw, And Damp Saturday; Drier Blustery Sunday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

Good Saturday Morning

Raw and chilly weather is expected next few days Light showers and drizzle through Today. Mother’s day Sunday looks dry but it will be windy and chilly for this time of year. Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees below average. Gusty northeast winds both days will make it feel cooler.

Steadiest rain showers expected south of Providence and especially along the south shore Saturday morning

Saturday Morning Wind Gusts

NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING 25-30 MPH

Mostly cloudy windy and raw Saturday afternoon with areas of mist and sprinkles. Heavy rain and downpours however not expected, but still damp

Saturday Afternoon Wind Gusts

NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING 25-35 MPH.

Gale Warning Saturday Morning Through Monday

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Windy, Raw With Showers Saturday, Dry But Very Cool Sunday

Mother’s Day looks a little bit better …. it will still be windy and cool, but it looks drier with cloudy skies gradually giving way to breaks of sun in the afternoon. East northeast winds will gust 25-35 mph through the day.

Pinpoint Weather 12

City
Providence, RI
Weather
Environment
