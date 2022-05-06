ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Providence early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Atwells Avenue just after 3 a.m.

It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken during the incident.

At this time no arrests have been made.

