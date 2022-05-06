Providence police searching for armed robbery suspect
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Providence early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Atwells Avenue just after 3 a.m.
It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken during the incident.
