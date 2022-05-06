83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN shares jumped 26.9% to close at $9.06 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

HDSN shares jumped 26.9% to close at $9.06 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE jumped 25% to close at $7.24.

JCSE jumped 25% to close at $7.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT jumped 21% to close at $19.59 after the company announced Advanz Pharma will acquire Oclavia in PBC in markets out of the US for up to $450 million.

ICPT jumped 21% to close at $19.59 after the company announced Advanz Pharma will acquire Oclavia in PBC in markets out of the US for up to $450 million. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT gained 20.5% to close at $13.98.

NVCT gained 20.5% to close at $13.98. Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV jumped 19.7% to settle at $3.65.

ELEV jumped 19.7% to settle at $3.65. Elevation Oncology posted a Q1 loss of $17.479 million.

AxoGen, Inc. AXGN gained 18.3% to close at $9.77 after the company reported top-line results from its Phase 3 RECON clinical study. The company said the study met its primary endpoint.

AXGN gained 18.3% to close at $9.77 after the company reported top-line results from its Phase 3 RECON clinical study. The company said the study met its primary endpoint. Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 18% to close at $3.74 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the company highlighted the launch of its Infinitracker device, "a global positioning satellite asset-tracking device and Internet of things data collection gateway with up to 15 years of battery life."

CYN gained 18% to close at $3.74 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the company highlighted the launch of its Infinitracker device, "a global positioning satellite asset-tracking device and Internet of things data collection gateway with up to 15 years of battery life." CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS jumped 17.7% to close at $13.75 following strong Q1 results.

PMTS jumped 17.7% to close at $13.75 following strong Q1 results. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO gained 17.2% to settle at $95.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by MaxLinear for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock. Silicon Motion also reported strong quarterly results.

SIMO gained 17.2% to settle at $95.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by MaxLinear for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock. Silicon Motion also reported strong quarterly results. DHI Group, Inc. DHX rose 15.9% to close at $6.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

DHX rose 15.9% to close at $6.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 15.2% to settle at $15.19. Belite Bio presented interim results of LBS-008 Phase 1b/2 study in adolescent STGD1 at ARVO Annual Meeting 2022.

BLTE gained 15.2% to settle at $15.19. Belite Bio presented interim results of LBS-008 Phase 1b/2 study in adolescent STGD1 at ARVO Annual Meeting 2022. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 15% to close at $1.61 after the company reported first-quarter results and announced findings from a recent exploration.

HYMC rose 15% to close at $1.61 after the company reported first-quarter results and announced findings from a recent exploration. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. INFU jumped 14.9% to close at $9.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

INFU jumped 14.9% to close at $9.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS gained 13.9% to close at $4.83.

KINS gained 13.9% to close at $4.83. Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL surged 13.4% to close at $1.02.

LGHL surged 13.4% to close at $1.02. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM jumped 11.8% to close at $7.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

COMM jumped 11.8% to close at $7.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM gained 10.7% to close at $346.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.

EPAM gained 10.7% to close at $346.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. Albemarle Corporation ALB jumped 9.8% to close at $236.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

ALB jumped 9.8% to close at $236.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP gained 8.3% to close at $4.45. Superior Industries reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

SUP gained 8.3% to close at $4.45. Superior Industries reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares gained 7.8% to close at $2.34.

BTTX shares gained 7.8% to close at $2.34. QuinStreet, Inc. QNST gained 7.7% to close at $9.60 following Q3 results.

QNST gained 7.7% to close at $9.60 following Q3 results. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM gained 6.2% to close at $25.03 following strong quarterly results.

MIRM gained 6.2% to close at $25.03 following strong quarterly results. Udemy, Inc. UDMY rose 6.2% to close at $10.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

UDMY rose 6.2% to close at $10.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. LendingTree, Inc. TREE gained 5% to close at $80.78 following Q1 results.

Losers

BioAtla, Inc. BCAB fell 41.2% to close at $2.40 on Thursday after the company reported Q1 net loss results were higher year over year. Following earnings, Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target on the stock from $35 to $5.

Nephros, Inc. NEPH shares tumbled 40.6% to close at $2.5250 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 32.9% to close at $0.1104 after the company announced Q1 earnings results and announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split, effective at 4 p.m. EDT on May 5, 2022.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY fell 28.9% to close at $4.80.

Wayfair Inc. W dropped 25.7% to close at $67.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Educational Development Corporation EDUC dipped 25% to close at $4.85. Educational Development reported Q4 EPS and sales results were lower year over year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER shares fell 24.8% to settle at $0.5596 after the company priced its $5 million public offering at $0.60 per share.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM fell 24.2% to close at $23.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Inseego Corp. INSG fell 24.7% to close at $2.3050 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI fell 24.3% to close at $0.3497 after jumping 30% on Wednesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA dropped 24.1% to close at $0.1075.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 23.1% to close at $1.97.

TradeUP Global Corporation SAI fell 22.1% to close at $6.78.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 22.1% to close at $27.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL dipped 21.7% to close at $4.11.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 21.4% to close at $0.2099. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently announced its Phase 2 ReCLAIM-2 trial did not meet the primary endpoints of mean change in low luminance visual acuity and geographic atrophy progression.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 21.3% to close at $0.2119.

Avid Technology, Inc. AVID fell 21.1% to close at $25.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN dropped 21% to close at $26.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Casa Systems, Inc. CASA shares fell 20.8% to close at $4.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced the temporary suspension of FY22 guidance.

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR declined 19.9% to close at $14.81 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 19.3% to close at $6.03.

Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK fell 19% to close at $1.28 after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 18.7% to close at $6.07.

Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO dipped 18.6% to close at $1.14.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR fell 18.5% to close at $6.94 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM fell 18.5% to close at $32.55 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 18.1% to close at $35.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Perella Weinberg Partners PWP fell 18.1% to close at $6.30 following weak quarterly results..

Fastly, Inc. FSLY dipped 18.1% to close at $13.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 18% to close at $48.92.

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. CYT fell 18% to close at $2.0250 following Q1 earnings.

Aenza S.A.A. AENZ fell 17.8% to close at $1.47.

Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 17.6% to close at $7.12. The company announced Wednesday a multiple launch agreement with SpaceX for its next 68 satellites.

Rapid7, Inc. RPD declined 17.4% to close at $78.23 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX fell 17.3% to close at $5.41.

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 17.2% to close at $1.44 following downbeat quarterly results.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA dropped 16.9% to close at $8.64.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 16.8% to close at $90.93. Etsy reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL dipped 16.7% to close at $44.68 after the company announced it will acquire Silicon Motion for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN dropped 16.3% to close at $2.88 following Q1 results.

BRC Inc. BRCC fell 16.2% to close at $12.25.

UserTesting, Inc. USER fell 16.1% to close at $6.35 following Q1 results.

NIO Inc. NIO fell 15.2% to close at $15.38. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower amid renewed delisting concerns after the SEC widened its regulatory crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies for not disclosing audit reports.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 15.1% to close at $80.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Austin Gold AUST shares fell 14.9% to close at $3.72 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Austin Gold had its IPO on Wednesday at $5 per share.

REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX dropped 14.9% to close at $24.20 following weak Q1 results.

Shopify Inc. SHOP fell 14.9% to close at $413.09 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year, to $1.20 billion, missing the consensus of $1.60 billion.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL fell 13.2% to close at $152.24.

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS fell 13% to close at $341.21.

CoreCivic, Inc. CXW fell 12.7% to close at $11.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP fell 12.5% to close at $0.9101 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB fell 12.4% to close at $315.93.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 12.2% to close at $114.25.

Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 11.3% to close at $26.77.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW fell 10.4% to close at $12.61.

BRF S.A. BRFS fell 8.5% to close at $2.57.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 6.9% to close at $2.01.

AppHarvest, Inc. APPH fell 6.4% to close at $3.24. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.