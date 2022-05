Bethany Worley, director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, was thrilled to learn in January that BRIM was being gifted local historian Dorothy Cundiff’s collection. The collection is so large that Worley said a moving company was hired to move the eight file cabinets of 96 linear feet and other memorabilia to the BRIM site at Ferrum College.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO