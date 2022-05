The venerable truck is getting an update this year to comply with stricter safety regulations. One of the oldest vehicles on sale, the Land Cruiser Series 70 was launched when many of us weren't even born yet. The venerable off-roader came out in 1984 and it's still going strong 38 years later. So much so that Toyota will be updating the truck yet again by the end of the year in Australia to comply with stricter side-impact crash regulations. Since the company is pouring money into the ol' pickup, it means the J70 will be sticking around.

