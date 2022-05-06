ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Friends and coworkers remember man in fatal Cabell County crash

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IhYI_0fUqb4gK00

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — New details are emerging about Robert Todd McBride, Jr., 29, of South Point, Ohio, who died in a Cabell County car accident Wednesday night .

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said McBride was traveling at a high speed along Guyan River Road when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass another driver. He hit a tree and died on the scene.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball spoke with close friends of McBride.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e86Nf_0fUqb4gK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1tNr_0fUqb4gK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrtLp_0fUqb4gK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAPKM_0fUqb4gK00

McBride’s coworkers and friends said they want him to be remembered for his loving personality. They also said McBride’s death was heartbreaking, especially after having to confirm the news to other friends and loved ones.

“To feel those calls this morning from current employees and past employees, kids from this neighborhood, and kids from Huntington, and even the Southern Ohio area reaching out to me asking ‘Is this … Is this our Robert?'” said a co-worker and friend. “And having to tell people ‘yeah.’ It was rough.”

Friends and co-workers also said they believe the accident was shortly after McBride got off work.

McBride’s funeral date has not been set yet. The Giovanni’s in Hurricane will also be collecting donations to help the family with any expenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Point, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Huntington, WV
City
Hurricane, WV
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Cabell County, WV
South Point, OH
Crime & Safety
Cabell County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington, OH
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wowk#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Woman held friend hostage after boyfriend murdered man

LEON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman has been indicted for kidnapping, concealment of a human body and accessory to murder. According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Lee Thomas, her boyfriend Anthony Yester and two others were at a location on Ripley Road in Leon, West Virginia, when an alleged murder occurred. A complaint […]
LEON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSAZ

Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Sheriff Bivens confirms the victim passed away Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL: Officials are investigating a head-on-collision Thursday evening that sent a Garrison teen to a trauma center. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on...
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Single-vehicle crash with entrapment kills one

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 5): The man killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Guyan River Road has been identified. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 29-year-old Robert Todd McBride, of South Point, OH, lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman who shut down bridge not charged

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—We have new details on the woman who shut down the Nitro/St. Albans bridge on Thursday. According to a crash report, a woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the west side of the bridge. The report says that the crash disabled her vehicle, which came to a […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Johnson County deputies find missing man

UPDATE (5:29 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says this man has been located. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. 20-year-old Alexander Keith Lawless, who goes by “Alex,” was last seen leaving Big Sandy Regional Detention Center wearing a purple t-shirt and light-colored […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy