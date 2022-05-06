ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Habitat Berks Chosen by Local Keller Williams Office for RED Day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitat for Humanity of Berks County is proud to be a part of the Keller Williams RED day on May 12!. Established in 2009, RED day is an acronym for Renew, Energize, Donate. The day is a world-wide event for Keller Williams employees. Susan McFadden, Operating Principal of Keller Williams Platinum...

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Mercury

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

LIHEAP extended to May 20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended by two weeks. The federally funded program will stay open until May 20. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for LIHEAP, and said there's also still funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The White House said LIHEAP would also get $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law.The minimum grant was bumped from $200 to $500, and the maximum went from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant -- which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off -- the grant maximum doubled to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

