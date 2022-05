Dr. James Fraley has been a faculty member at Wilmington University’s College of Technology for more than a decade. But in the past few years, he’s noticed an influx of students interested in earning master’s degrees or certificates in technology-based programs. Even though some have little to no experience in the field, they sense that technology is becoming increasingly critical. They want to be a part of the exciting industry.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 HOURS AGO