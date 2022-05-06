ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDSvF_0fUqYeHU00
Jalen Carter Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during a game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s Georgia football model is set to keep churning out NFL talent, developing talent while competing for championships.

The Bulldogs had a record-five first-round picks come off a historically dominant defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game in the regular season, the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

• No. 1 Travon Walker, Jacksonville

• No. 13 Jordan Davis, Philadelphia

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Championship Georgia football program lines up for Arch Manning

Georgia football is riding a wave of momentum like never before with a CFP Championship and record NFL Draft class in its wake as it makes a run at one of the most celebrated recruits of the millennium. Arch Manning, nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
WGAU

Nick Chubb shows off strength in viral video

Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s best running backs. He’s also one of the strongest in the league, too. The former UGA star was captured on video doing a squat of 675 pounds – or seven plates one each side. Chubb made it look so easy.
NFL
WGAU

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was out for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night against the Golden State Warriors with a right knee injury. Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement during his pregame media session. Just more than an hour...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

Bucks, Hawks to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October, marking the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The two exhibitions will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WGAU

Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul's family being harassed during Sunday's playoff game in Dallas. The incident happened during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals...
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Suns' Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after 64 wins

PHOENIX — (AP) — Monty Williams now has the honor that his Phoenix Suns players have been clamoring that he receive for two years: NBA's Coach of the Year. Good luck getting him to take credit. “I've often said about my life that God knocks the ball out...
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

Panthers beat Capitals in overtime in Game 4, tie series

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 4 Monday night, tying the first-round series. Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

NCAA clarifies compensation rules but is crackdown likely?

Eleven months after the NCAA lifted most of its restrictions against athletes cashing in on their fame, college sports leaders are trying to send a warning to schools and boosters it believes have crossed a line: There are still rules here and they will be enforced. But following last year's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Espn#Rounders#American Football#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Their coach sidelined again as has happened several times before, even during the playoffs, Stephen Curry took charge and led the Golden State Warriors back. Mike Brown grabbed the clipboard as acting head coach, just like he did during a title run five...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy